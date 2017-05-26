Incipio Dual 2.4A USB Desktop Charging Station

Want it by Tuesday, May 30? Order in the next 7 hours and 49 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Do yourself and your arsenal of mobile devices a favor by complimenting your home or office with this high-speed desktop charging station from Incipio!

Sporting an attractive anodized aluminum finish, this desktop charger features two USB ports that provide an impressive 2.4A of output for your favorite smartphone and tablet. Depending on your power needs you can charge one at a time or two devices simultaneously.

On the side of the charging station you'll find two LED indicator lights that let you know the status of the specific charge. Included in the package is a proprietary wall charger that plugs into the base of the station.

You won't find a more unique and stylish USB charging station. No matter where you put this unit it not only looks great, but provides you with ample power to any device using your existing USB cable!

*USB charging cables not included

Features:

Dimensions: 44mm x 40.5mm x 32mm

Weight: 25g

Operation Temperature: -10 to 60C

Total Input: 5V / 5A

Total Output: 5V / 4.8A (2.4A each port)

Anodized Aluminum Finish

LED charging indicators

Small and compact size

Great for the office or at home

