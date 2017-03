Want it by Tuesday, March 14? Order in the next 30 hours and 11 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The whisper-quiet, low-profile keys bring a whole new level of comfort to your fingertips. What's more, keep all your most-used functions and media controls closer than ever Windows-dedicated hot keys. At 7.5 ounces and less than a quarter of an inch thick, this Ultra-Slim Wireless Keyboard requires little space in your bag, allowing for more usage on-the-go.

Bluetooth technology enables a cable-free and clutter-free connection

Scissor-switch keyboard allows comfortable, quiet and smooth typing experience; Shortcut keys save you time launching tasks or controlling media

Ultra thin, sleek profile with 7 backlight color options; Lighter than a standard magazine, yet durable enough to travel

Built-in rechargeable lithium battery provides 200 hours of effective usage time without backlit, extra long standby time up to 120 days per full charge

Supports iOS/Android/Windows operating system. Works with all Bluetooth supported devices, even laptops and computers

Note:

After 15 minutes of inactivity the keyboard will automatically go into power savings mode. Simply press any key and wait 3 seconds to wake it up.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

