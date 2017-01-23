Cellet RUIX Premium HD Bluetooth V4.1 Wireless Magnetic Earphones

Want it by Tuesday, January 24? Order in the next 5 hours and 53 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Mon 23rd Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Using Bluetooth V4.1 technology, the RUIX Bluetooth Earphones delivers high definition sound and voice call clarity as you work out, jog or run. In-line microphone control has noise canceling features and lets you play, pause, skip songs and answer phone calls at the touch of a button. Ergonomically designed, they come with small ear tips and ear hooks to ensure a secure fit inside your ears as you move. Internal rechargeable Li-ion battery offers up to 5 hours of continuous music play/talk time and 180 hours in standby mode. Can be connected to any Bluetooth-enabled device such as your laptop, tablet or smartphone.

Built-in in-line microphone serves as a multifunction remote to control volume, play/pause/skip music, reject/answer calls, take photos (depending on device)

Magnetic earbuds allow you to securely transport your earphones around your neck

Connect to your laptop or computer with your Bluetooth enabled computer or with a Bluetooth adapter. Supports connectivity of two mobile phones

Internal rechargeable polymer lithium battery offers up to 5 hours of continuous music play and talk time with a standby time of 180 hours

Package includes: small ear tips, ear hooks, micro USB charging cable, user guide

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.