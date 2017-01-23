Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Cellet RUIX Premium HD Bluetooth V4.1 Wireless Magnetic Earphones

List Price: $49.99
Price: $25.00
You Save:  $24.99 (50% Off)
Cellet RUIX Premium HD Bluetooth V4.1 Wireless Magnetic Earphones Black
Black
Part# A25870
Mnf# EB601BK
In Stock
Cellet RUIX Premium HD Bluetooth V4.1 Wireless Magnetic Earphones White
White
Part# A25871
Mnf# EB601WT
In Stock
Cellet RUIX Premium HD Bluetooth V4.1 Wireless Magnetic Earphones

Product Description

Using Bluetooth V4.1 technology, the RUIX Bluetooth Earphones delivers high definition sound and voice call clarity as you work out, jog or run. In-line microphone control has noise canceling features and lets you play, pause, skip songs and answer phone calls at the touch of a button. Ergonomically designed, they come with small ear tips and ear hooks to ensure a secure fit inside your ears as you move. Internal rechargeable Li-ion battery offers up to 5 hours of continuous music play/talk time and 180 hours in standby mode. Can be connected to any Bluetooth-enabled device such as your laptop, tablet or smartphone.

  • Built-in in-line microphone serves as a multifunction remote to control volume, play/pause/skip music, reject/answer calls, take photos (depending on device)
  • Magnetic earbuds allow you to securely transport your earphones around your neck
  • Connect to your laptop or computer with your Bluetooth enabled computer or with a Bluetooth adapter. Supports connectivity of two mobile phones
  • Internal rechargeable polymer lithium battery offers up to 5 hours of continuous music play and talk time with a standby time of 180 hours
  • Package includes: small ear tips, ear hooks, micro USB charging cable, user guide

