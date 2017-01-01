Case-Mate Tough Mag Case for iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Want it by Friday, June 2? Order in the next 2 hours and 23 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Not yet rated

Product Description

This modern update to our classic Tough case delivers military grade impact protection in a sleek new design for your iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, or iPhone 6. A rugged textured finish provides an enhanced grip with metallic buttons adding a touch of refinement.

Features:

Military strength impact protection*

Dual layer protection with a slim silhouette

Full shock absorbing layer

Refined metallic buttons

*This case is certified to meet or exceed

MIL-STD-810G drop test standards.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance

Works with: iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

