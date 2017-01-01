Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Case-Mate Tough Mag Case for iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Case-Mate
Not yet rated
List Price: $30.00
Price: $23.95
You Save:  $6.05 (20% Off)
Black / Black
Part# A24957
Mnf# CM034716
In Stock
Want it by Friday, June 2? Order in the next 2 hours and 23 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Case-Mate Tough Mag Case for iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Product Description

This modern update to our classic Tough case delivers military grade impact protection in a sleek new design for your iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, or iPhone 6. A rugged textured finish provides an enhanced grip with metallic buttons adding a touch of refinement.

Features:

  • Military strength impact protection*
  • Dual layer protection with a slim silhouette
  • Full shock absorbing layer
  • Refined metallic buttons

*This case is certified to meet or exceed 

MIL-STD-810G drop test standards.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance

Works with: iPhone 7, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Related Products


Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable

Just $14.95
Apple USB Power Adapter with 3.3ft. Lightning USB Cable

Just $23.95
Lynktec TruGlide Pro Precision Stylus

Just $14.99
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit

Just $8.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Incipio Feather Ultra Thin Snap-On Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Incipio Feather Ultra Thin Snap-On Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
Score 4.5/5 (2)
$17.95
Urban Armor Gear Composite Hybrid Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Urban Armor Gear Composite Hybrid Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
Score 5/5 (2)
$24.95
Urban Armor Gear Folio Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Urban Armor Gear Folio Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
$24.95
Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Seidio SURFACE Case with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
Score 4/5 (1)
$26.95
Amzer Dual Layer Designer Hybrid Case with Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Dual Layer Designer Hybrid Case with Kickstand for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
View All Hard Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark

Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thank you very much. That is excellent service in a time when customer service is non existent in most companies. I will look forward to doing more business with you in the future"
- Jim, CA