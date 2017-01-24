Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Case-Mate Naked Tough Waterfall Case for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Case-Mate
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
Not yet rated
List Price: $40.00
Price: $30.00
You Save:  $10.00 (25% Off)
Iridescent Diamond
Part# A25030
Mnf# CM034762
In Stock
Want it by Wednesday, January 25? Order in the next 8 hours and 38 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Case-Mate Naked Tough Waterfall Case for iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 24th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Shake me, flip me, turn me (right round baby, right round)! Let the dynamic snow globe effect of this iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, or iPhone 6 Plus Waterfall case captivate you with its cascading sparkle and tumbling glitter. Offering enhanced dual-layer protection with refined metallic button accents, this case has all the right moves.

  • Military strength impact protection*
  • Dual layer protection with a slim silhouette
  • Shock absorbing bumper
  • Anti-scratch technology
  • Refined metallic buttons
  • Lifetime warranty

*This case is certified to meet or exceed
MIL-STD-810G drop test standards.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6 Plus

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
No ratings yet
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6 Seidio SURFACE Reveal with Metal Kickstand for iPhone 6
Score 5/5 (1)
$21.95
Spigen Slim Armor Case for Apple Watch 42MM Spigen Slim Armor Case for Apple Watch 42MM
$19.95
Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus Amzer Hybrid Warrior Case for iPhone 7 Plus
$7.95
Seidio SURFACE Reveal Case for iPhone 4S, AT&T iPhone 4, Sprint iPhone 4, Verizon iPhone 4 Seidio SURFACE Reveal Case for iPhone 4S, AT&T iPhone 4, Sprint iPhone 4, Verizon iPhone 4
Score 5/5 (1)
$24.95
Skech Bounce Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Skech Bounce Case for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6
$14.95
View All Hard Cases

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for the quick service! I'm impressed by your accessory prices and level of customer service!"
- Greg, CA