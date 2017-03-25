BOOMBOTIX Boombot MINI Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Deal of the Day Sat 25th Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!
The Boombot MINI, our smallest ultra-portable speaker, kicks out the jams at a value-conscious price. Featuring a unique featherweight design, this powerful little speaker provides �robust acoustic output and wearability in a compact size.
FEATHERWEIGHT DESIGN
Weighing in at less than 5 ounces, the Boombot MINI has a power-to-size ratio unmatched by any speaker on the market.
DURABLE ENOUGH TO TAKE ANYWHERE
The Boombot MINI is constructed from shockproof high impact ABS plastic that can really take a beating. Each unit is treated and sealed to pass an IPX4 weatherproofing for exposure to heavy rain and snow.
The proprietary custom driver configuration of the Boombot MINI drives 3 watts of power with a strong acoustic output. The featherweight construction and reinforced clip allow for this speaker to go anywhere, rain or shine and withstand drops up to 10 feet.
Included Hardware: Micro-USB cable
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
