Belkin Ultimate Keyboard Case for Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air

Belkin Ultimate Keyboard Case Black
Black
Part# A17251
Mnf# F5L151TTBLK
Belkin Ultimate Keyboard Case White
White
Part# A17253
Mnf# F5L151TTWHT
Belkin Ultimate Keyboard Case for Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air

Product Description

The Ultimate Keyboard Case from Belkin is your Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air's new best friend. This lightweight case not only gives your tablet adequate protection, but also provides you with a comfortable keyboard that looks amazing next to your device!

This case is made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and is thin enough to store in your purse or bag while out and about. The keys are similar to a standard laptop's keys, spaced accordingly and quiet enough to not bother you or the person next to you.

Featured on the keyboard itself are Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air specific shortcut keys for a truly customized typing experience. Magnets holds your tablet in a variety of viewing angles, suiting the needs of the most demanding users. When you're ready to pack-up, simply fold the keyboard case together and go about your day!

Features:

  • Works with Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air
  • Built-in magnets turn keyboard on/off
  • Lightweight and portable
  • Slim design at .75" in thickness
  • Completely protects Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air when closed
  • Folds out for comfortable viewing
  • Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air specific buttons
  • Easy, accurate typing

Works with: Apple iPad (2017) / iPad Air

Star Star Star Star Star If only the magnets stayed in place
User: K W, Oct 8, 2015
Pros: easy to connect and charge lasts a long time
Cons: the magnets which connect the keyboard to the stand fall out
I am constantly worried that I will lose one of the magnets and my device wont work. I would just glue them in, but I have no idea what kind of glue would work against the magnetic pull.

