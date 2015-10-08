Want it by Friday, March 31? Order in the next hour and 24 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The Ultimate Keyboard Case from Belkin is your Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air's new best friend. This lightweight case not only gives your tablet adequate protection, but also provides you with a comfortable keyboard that looks amazing next to your device!

This case is made of aircraft-grade aluminum alloy and is thin enough to store in your purse or bag while out and about. The keys are similar to a standard laptop's keys, spaced accordingly and quiet enough to not bother you or the person next to you.

Featured on the keyboard itself are Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air specific shortcut keys for a truly customized typing experience. Magnets holds your tablet in a variety of viewing angles, suiting the needs of the most demanding users. When you're ready to pack-up, simply fold the keyboard case together and go about your day!

Works with Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air

Built-in magnets turn keyboard on/off

Lightweight and portable

Slim design at .75" in thickness

Completely protects Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air when closed

Folds out for comfortable viewing

Apple iPad (2017) or iPad Air specific buttons

Easy, accurate typing

