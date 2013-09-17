Belkin Lightning Charge + Sync Dock

User Ratings & Opinions
|Works as advertised
User: Mark M, Sep 17, 2013
The lightning bolt to phone connection is tight. It seats firmly. Pulling it off is where the problem is. You lift your phone and the whole base comes with it. Its a two handed operation.
Saw complaints about the space between the phone and the rear rest. With all the different cases, there is no perfect fit. The lightning bolt connector has some flex, so no worries about it breaking.
I like it and will buy the same unit for my children or wife if they end up switching from the 4 to the iphone5.
|Not what I expected
User: Joe S, Jun 16, 2015
|I had a similiar charger for my Iphone 3GS and did not have to remover the protective cover to plug it in to the charger, so I was taken by surprise when I discovered that my new Iphone 5C was not charging when I thought I had plugged it in. The support for the plug is extremely large, while the slot in the protective cover is more than adequate for most charger stands, but not this monster.
|Stay away
User: Bill G, Jun 22, 2015
|Just as my pros and cons state, this item does what its supposed to do but it doesnt last long. Mine lasted 6 months. Before it completely died, about 3 months after owning it, I would get a message on my phone saying that this is an unsupported accessary and may not function properly. It only popped up when my phone reached 100 but it kept it charged and syncd fine. btw, this item IS officially licensed from Apple. Then, about 3 weeks ago, it just stopped. I am very disappointed. While Belkin isnt a high end company, theyre not a cheapo either. I expected at least a few years use out of it.
