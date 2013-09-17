Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Belkin Lightning Charge + Sync Dock

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Belkin
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $39.99
Price: $27.85
You Save:  $12.14 (30% Off)
Part# A14810
Mnf# F8J045BT
In Stock
Belkin Lightning Charge + Sync Dock + 4.2A Dual Home Charger with 4ft Lightning Cable
Belkin Charge + Sync DockBelkin 4.2A Dual Home Charger

$54.80
Want it by Friday, March 24? Order in the next hour and 29 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Belkin Lightning Charge + Sync Dock

Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 23rd Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

Charge and sync your Apple iPhone with the compact and stylish Belkin Charge and Sync Dock.

To use, plug the 4-foot hardwire USB cable into your laptop and dock your device. To charge from the wall, simply plug it into your existing power supply, then plug into any wall outlet. (wall charger not included)

If your speakers, Lightning connector and AUX port are fully exposed when your case is on, you should be able to easily dock your iPhone without removing the case. For best results, remove your case before you dock.

Features:

  • Painted aluminum finish
  • Uses your existing power supply (not included)
  • 4-foot hardwire USB cable
  • Charge or sync with dock

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Expert Review

Belkin Charge+Sync offers a stylish desktop dock for your iPhone
Reviewed by Peter Cohen
Belkins Charge + Sync Dock was originally designed for the iPhone 5, but it works with the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus as well. If youre looking for an elegant, stylish desktop dock for your iPhone, its worth taking a look at.

The inside of the dock is lined with soft rubber padding to protect your device, so it shouldnt get scratched or marked up while sitting in the dock. The bottom of the dock is also rubberized, to keep it in place on the desk without sliding around.

The Charge + Sync Dock carries Apples Made for iPod/iPhone badge, so you can rest assured that it passes muster with Apples QA for iPhone accessories.

Read more...

Related Products


Lynktec TruGlide Pro Precision Stylus

Just $14.99		    

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 3.6Score 3.6Score 3.6Score 3.6Score 3.6
10 total ratings
(3 reviews)
50% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
10% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
10% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
10% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
20% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Works as advertised
User: Mark M, Sep 17, 2013
Pros: -
Cons: Disengaging from Dock
The lightning bolt to phone connection is tight. It seats firmly. Pulling it off is where the problem is. You lift your phone and the whole base comes with it. Its a two handed operation.
Saw complaints about the space between the phone and the rear rest. With all the different cases, there is no perfect fit. The lightning bolt connector has some flex, so no worries about it breaking.
I like it and will buy the same unit for my children or wife if they end up switching from the 4 to the iphone5.
Star Star Star Star Star Not what I expected
User: Joe S, Jun 16, 2015
Pros: Charges fine.
Cons: I have to remove my Iphone 5c cover inorder to use the charger.
I had a similiar charger for my Iphone 3GS and did not have to remover the protective cover to plug it in to the charger, so I was taken by surprise when I discovered that my new Iphone 5C was not charging when I thought I had plugged it in. The support for the plug is extremely large, while the slot in the protective cover is more than adequate for most charger stands, but not this monster.
Star Star Star Star Star Stay away
User: Bill G, Jun 22, 2015
Pros: Docks the phone, syncs with your computer, charges your iDevice
Cons: Gets 6 months of use then you need a new one
Just as my pros and cons state, this item does what its supposed to do but it doesnt last long. Mine lasted 6 months. Before it completely died, about 3 months after owning it, I would get a message on my phone saying that this is an unsupported accessary and may not function properly. It only popped up when my phone reached 100 but it kept it charged and syncd fine. btw, this item IS officially licensed from Apple. Then, about 3 weeks ago, it just stopped. I am very disappointed. While Belkin isnt a high end company, theyre not a cheapo either. I expected at least a few years use out of it.

Explore Similar Products

Bracketron NanoTek Stand Bracketron NanoTek Stand
Score 3.7/5 (15)
$18.95
Nite Ize QuikStand Mobile Device Stand Nite Ize QuikStand Mobile Device Stand
Score 4.2/5 (27)
$8.95
Patriot FUEL iON Magnetic Wireless Charging Case and Stand for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5 Patriot FUEL iON Magnetic Wireless Charging Case and Stand for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5
Score 4.3/5 (3)
$49.95
Arkon Stand for Tablets in Kitchen, Desk, & Travel Arkon Stand for Tablets in Kitchen, Desk, & Travel
Score 5/5 (1)
$11.95
Amzer Stando Universal Stand for 7 - 11 Inch Tablets Amzer Stando Universal Stand for 7 - 11 Inch Tablets
Score 5/5 (1)
$29.95
View All Charging Docks

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Once again thank you for your wonderful customer service. I deal in the customer service industry everyday and really appreciate it when I come across a company that does an above average job of customer service. I will give you the best compliment that I know of - I will refer you to others."
- Casey, FL