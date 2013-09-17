Belkin Lightning Charge + Sync Dock

Want it by Friday, March 24? Order in the next hour and 29 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Thu 23rd Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

Charge and sync your Apple iPhone with the compact and stylish Belkin Charge and Sync Dock.

To use, plug the 4-foot hardwire USB cable into your laptop and dock your device. To charge from the wall, simply plug it into your existing power supply, then plug into any wall outlet. (wall charger not included)

If your speakers, Lightning connector and AUX port are fully exposed when your case is on, you should be able to easily dock your iPhone without removing the case. For best results, remove your case before you dock.

Features:

Painted aluminum finish

Uses your existing power supply (not included)

4-foot hardwire USB cable

Charge or sync with dock

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

