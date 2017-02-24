Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Belkin 6.5ft MIXIT Lightning to USB ChargeSync Cable

Belkin 6.5ft MIXIT Lightning to USB ChargeSync Cable

Product Description

This two-meter (6.6-foot) cable features a reversible Lightning connector on one end and a USB plug on the other for convenient charging or syncing with your iTunes library. Simply insert it into your computer's USB port or a USB port-equipped wall or car charger. The reversible Lightning connector makes it simple to plug in at any time, too!

The cable's Lightning connector makes it simple to charge a variety of portable Apple devices. This cable can charge and sync the iPhone 5/5S, iPad mini, iPad (4th generation), iPod touch (5th generation), and iPod nano (7th generation).

Features:

  • Cable length: 6.6ft / 2m
  • Sync and charge Lightning devices
  • Reversible design for easy insertion
  • Works with USB wall and car charging adapters

