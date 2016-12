Want it by Wednesday, December 28? Order in the next 29 hours and 49 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

This OEM power adapter and lightning cable will ensure most Apple iPhone gets a safe and efficient charge no matter where you plug it in.

Designed to fit in any standard US outlet, the charging block is compact in size, leaving access to any neighboring plugs. The included USB/Lightning cable reaches 3.3ft. in length.

Whether you're replacing a lost OEM charger or looking to add another for your office or home, this certificed Apple adapter and cable is the perfect solution for all your charging needs!

Features:

Certified Apple adapter and charging cable

Compact USB adapter

Includes 3.3ft. USB to Lightning cable

Input: 100-240V~50/60Hz (0.35A)

Output: 5V - 1A

