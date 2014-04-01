Apple EarPods with Remote and Mic

Product Description

Unlike traditional, circular earbuds, the design of the new Apple EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear which makes them more comfortable for more people than any other earbud-style headphone.

The speakers inside the Apple EarPods have been engineered to minimize sound loss and maximize sound output, ensuring you get high-quality audio that’s just as impressive as what you’d hear from more expensive headphones.

This headset includes a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch of the cord.

Features:

Control music and video playback

Deeper, richer bass tones

Greater protection from sweat and water

Answer and end calls

3.5mm plug

Please Note: Some functions may not work with all devices. Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.