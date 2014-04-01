Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Apple EarPods with Remote and Mic

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Apple
List Price: $29.00
Price: $19.95
You Save:  $9.05 (31% Off)
Part# A14901
Mnf# MD827LL/A
Out of Stock
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Apple EarPods with Remote and Mic

Product Description

Unlike traditional, circular earbuds, the design of the new Apple EarPods is defined by the geometry of the ear which makes them more comfortable for more people than any other earbud-style headphone.

The speakers inside the Apple EarPods have been engineered to minimize sound loss and maximize sound output, ensuring you get high-quality audio that’s just as impressive as what you’d hear from more expensive headphones.

This headset includes a built-in remote that lets you adjust the volume, control the playback of music and video, and answer or end calls with a pinch of the cord.

Features:

  • Control music and video playback
  • Deeper, richer bass tones
  • Greater protection from sweat and water
  • Answer and end calls
  • 3.5mm plug

Please Note: Some functions may not work with all devices. Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Related Products


Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable

Just $14.95
Nite Ize QuikStand Mobile Device Stand

Just $8.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit

Just $8.95
Lynktec 5300 mAh Reeljuice 3X Portable Power Bank + USB Charging Module

Just $89.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 3.6Score 3.6Score 3.6Score 3.6Score 3.6
26 total ratings
(3 reviews)
46% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
12% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
15% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
8% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
19% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star Great
User: Leah D, Nov 24, 2014
Pros: Included what is shown
Cons: None
I love my earphones they are comfortable
Star Star Star Star Star Great earpods
User: Heritson F, Apr 1, 2014
Pros: Good sound
Cons: none
I love it, it works very well.
Star Star Star Star Star No Case
User: Nick W, Jul 23, 2014
Pros: Appear to be genuine Apple
Cons: No case provided
No case provided (like picture), but unexpected. Hence cheaper than Apple, I suppose.

Explore Similar Products

NoiseHush NX80 3.5mm Stereo Headphones NoiseHush NX80 3.5mm Stereo Headphones
Score 4/5 (67)
$19.95
BlackBerry Stereo Headset (3.5mm) BlackBerry Stereo Headset (3.5mm)
Score 4.1/5 (44)
$12.95
Qmadix Performance Mobile Earphones Qmadix Performance Mobile Earphones
$26.95
BlackBerry Premium Stereo Headset 3.5mm BlackBerry Premium Stereo Headset 3.5mm
Score 4/5 (51)
$22.95
Samsung 3.5mm Premium Stereo Dual Dynamic Speaker w/ Remote and Mic Samsung 3.5mm Premium Stereo Dual Dynamic Speaker w/ Remote and Mic
Score 4.5/5 (2)
$14.95
View All Stereo Headsets

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thank you very much. That is excellent service in a time when customer service is non existent in most companies. I will look forward to doing more business with you in the future"
- Jim, CA