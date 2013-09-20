Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable

I started out with the lightning cables which came with my iPad 4th gen and my iPhone 5.



My iPad cable laid nicely on my desk, connected to the power strip underneath. The only motion / handling it saw was when I did monthly backups w/ iTunes (I also backup to iCloud via wifi).



Almost 5 months to the day and the outer sheath split open revealing the inner wires and single thin strain relief, 26 gauge strand.



My iPhone cable is going to fail soon as well. I am constantly unplugging it so I can talk on the phone while its charging. 1 meter (3 feet) simply isnt enough.



IMHO, the outer white rubber wrapper is too thin for the task along with the underrated strain relief and 1 meter isnt enough for the iPad to charge from (if the charger is at the base of your desk), nor does it suffice with the iPhone when you need to talk while charging.



I was most annoyed at having to replace 1 already, knowing the other was not far behind (my iPhone) since I bend it far more often.



I was wonderfully surprised to see Apple has recently corrected this.

While they still offer the 1 meter cable, there is now a 2 meter cable available.



Not only does it nicely reach my power strip under my desk & behind my night stand, its much more durable (or so it feels).



Had Apple supplied this cable with the devices, I (as well as many of my friends whove also had to replace their cables already) would have been MUCH HAPPIER.



I am willing to pay Apples top-dollar price IF they continue to provide us with top-dollar product. The latest trend coming from Apple seems to imply the opposite is more true than not.



I hope they prove me wrong.