Amzer Snap On Hard Case with Kickstand for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Want it by Wednesday, March 8? Order in the next 4 hours and 6 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Tue 07th Mar 2017 Only while stocks last!

Let your device shine! Add loads of style to most Apple iPhone without loads of unwanted weight and bulk. This lightweight Snap On Case with Kickstand features impact resistance in an extremely slim profile, showcasing your device's true form. The shell case features an exclusive design with a soft matte finish protecting the back and sides of most Apple iPhone. Edges of casing are extended and reinforced for ample impact protection. Integrated kickstand is ideal for media viewing or video chat. Cutouts for all ports and controls for instant access and the cutout around your camera lens is raised and reinforced....no scratching when placed flat on a tabletop! The case bezel surrounding your screen is also extended for a lay flat design, allowing you to place the phone face-down without the screen touching the tabletop!

Features:

Unique smartphone enhancement.

Easy snap-on installation requires no additional tools.

Custom made to fit most Apple iPhone.

Case edges are reinforced and extended for continuous protection.

Stylish yet durable...it is the perfect safeguard solution.

Protect your device from bumps, scratches and every day wear & tear.

Made of high quality polycarbonate with a soft matte finish.

Precise cutouts for easy access to all controls and functions.

Personalized media viewing in a vertical or horizontal position.

Integrated media stand, easy to slide in and out.

Media stand perfect for Skype calls or video chat.

Lay flat design.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.