Amzer Snap On Hard Case with Kickstand for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Amzer
List Price: $14.95
Price: $4.00
You Save:  $10.95 (73% Off)
Amzer Snap On Hard Case with Kickstand for iPhone 6/6S Plus Black
Black
Part# A19144
Mnf# 97341
In Stock
Amzer Snap On Hard Case with Kickstand for iPhone 6/6S Plus White
White
Part# A19145
Mnf# 97342
In Stock
Amzer Snap On Hard Case with Kickstand for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Product Description

Let your device shine! Add loads of style to most Apple iPhone without loads of unwanted weight and bulk. This lightweight Snap On Case with Kickstand features impact resistance in an extremely slim profile, showcasing your device's true form. The shell case features an exclusive design with a soft matte finish protecting the back and sides of most Apple iPhone. Edges of casing are extended and reinforced for ample impact protection. Integrated kickstand is ideal for media viewing or video chat. Cutouts for all ports and controls for instant access and the cutout around your camera lens is raised and reinforced....no scratching when placed flat on a tabletop! The case bezel surrounding your screen is also extended for a lay flat design, allowing you to place the phone face-down without the screen touching the tabletop!

Features:

  • Unique  smartphone enhancement.
  • Easy snap-on installation requires no additional tools.
  • Custom made to fit most Apple iPhone.
  • Case edges are reinforced and extended for continuous protection.
  • Stylish yet durable...it is the perfect safeguard solution.
  • Protect your device from bumps, scratches and every day wear & tear.
  • Made of high quality polycarbonate with a soft matte finish.
  • Precise cutouts for easy access to all controls and functions.
  • Personalized media viewing in a vertical or horizontal position.
  • Integrated media stand, easy to slide in and out.
  • Media stand perfect for Skype calls or video chat.
  • Lay flat design.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 3.8Score 3.8Score 3.8Score 3.8Score 3.8
5 total ratings
(3 reviews)
20% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
40% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
40% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
Star Star Star Star Star No Phone to Use It On Yet!
User: Frank I, Nov 14, 2014
Pros: Very Slim, Tough Hard Case, Good Grip
Cons: Short stand
Well, I havent even received my 6 Plus yet to use the case on. I ordered this case early to have it ready. So far though, the case seems good. Its a slim case that fully covers the back and curves to cover the front edges. All buttons, ringer switch, and ports on bottom are exposed for easy use. The case provides good grip and is a hard strong plastic. Even without the phone in it, its hard to bend. The kick stand is a little small so worried if itll fully support the phone. But I did put my friends 6 Plus in it and it held it up right. Also, my friend was impressed with it and will be buying one. Its a great buy for the sale price I got it for. For regular price, its not a bad buy. I recommend it. Ill try to put up another review once I get my 6 Plus (whenever thatll be) and have been using it for a while.
Star Star Star Star Star Okay while it lasts
User: Marvin b, Aug 16, 2015
Pros: Non Slip, KickStand
Cons: Breaks over time, latex starts to peel
Overall nice case, I like the kickstand feature. Wish it could cover the top and bottom of the phone. One problem, Ive had two of these and both have suffered a break on the strip of plastic that runs over the volume rocker. Not good. Other than that its an ok case.
Star Star Star Star Star Decent For The Price
User: Frank C, Nov 3, 2014
Pros: Low Profile design, kick stand
Cons: Kickstand hard to engage, does not prop up phone in portrait mode, slippery to hold.
Low profile design that does not add bulk to your slim iPhone 6 Plus. The integrated kick stand makes media viewing easier. IF you can get the kickstand to engage. The mechanism to pull out the kickstand is EXTREMELY difficult to engage without the use of 2 paperclips or similar type items, or some longer finger nails. The kickstand does snaps nicely into the back of the case and does not protrude out like other similar cases.

The case material seems slippery when you are holding it.

Overall it fits all of my docks and is a decent case for the money.

