Amzer Snap On Hard Case with Kickstand for iPhone 6/6S Plus

Well, I havent even received my 6 Plus yet to use the case on. I ordered this case early to have it ready. So far though, the case seems good. Its a slim case that fully covers the back and curves to cover the front edges. All buttons, ringer switch, and ports on bottom are exposed for easy use. The case provides good grip and is a hard strong plastic. Even without the phone in it, its hard to bend. The kick stand is a little small so worried if itll fully support the phone. But I did put my friends 6 Plus in it and it held it up right. Also, my friend was impressed with it and will be buying one. Its a great buy for the sale price I got it for. For regular price, its not a bad buy. I recommend it. Ill try to put up another review once I get my 6 Plus (whenever thatll be) and have been using it for a while.
Okay while it lasts
User: Marvin b, Aug 16, 2015
Pros:
Non Slip, KickStand
Cons:
Breaks over time, latex starts to peel
Overall nice case, I like the kickstand feature. Wish it could cover the top and bottom of the phone. One problem, Ive had two of these and both have suffered a break on the strip of plastic that runs over the volume rocker. Not good. Other than that its an ok case.
Decent For The Price
User: Frank C, Nov 3, 2014
Pros:
Low Profile design, kick stand
Cons:
Kickstand hard to engage, does not prop up phone in portrait mode, slippery to hold.
Low profile design that does not add bulk to your slim iPhone 6 Plus. The integrated kick stand makes media viewing easier. IF you can get the kickstand to engage. The mechanism to pull out the kickstand is EXTREMELY difficult to engage without the use of 2 paperclips or similar type items, or some longer finger nails. The kickstand does snaps nicely into the back of the case and does not protrude out like other similar cases.
The case material seems slippery when you are holding it.
Overall it fits all of my docks and is a decent case for the money.
