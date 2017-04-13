Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

Want it by Friday, April 14? Order in the next 4 hours and 59 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

The form fit rear shell is impact resistant for complete protection of your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 and quickly slides in and out of the holster for instant phone access.

The holster is lined with a soft fabric for a scratch free device and the 180 degree swiveling belt blip doubles as an adjustable clip stand, perfect for displaying or media viewing. This shell & holster combo not only achieves the ultimate in protection, it also enhances your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 experience!

Stylish and durable

High quality polycarbonate w/ rubberized finish

Precise cutouts for all ports and buttons

180-degree swiveling belt clip doubles as media stand

Includes shell case and holster

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

