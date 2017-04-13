Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

List Price: $24.95
Price: $7.60
You Save: $17.35 (70% Off)
Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster Blue
Blue
Part# A12522
Mnf# 94832
In Stock
Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster Red
Red
Part# A12523
Mnf# 94828
In Stock
Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster Purple
Purple
Part# A12524
Mnf# 94829
In Stock
Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster Hot Pink
Hot Pink
Part# A12525
Mnf# 94831
In Stock
Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster Neon Green
Neon Green
Part# A12527
Mnf# 94830
In Stock
Amzer Shellster ShellCase w/ Holster for iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

The form fit rear shell is impact resistant for complete protection of your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 and quickly slides in and out of the holster for instant phone access.

The holster is lined with a soft fabric for a scratch free device and the 180 degree swiveling belt blip doubles as an adjustable clip stand, perfect for displaying or media viewing. This shell & holster combo not only achieves the ultimate in protection, it also enhances your iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, or iPhone 5 experience!

Features:

  • Stylish and durable
  • High quality polycarbonate w/ rubberized finish
  • Precise cutouts for all ports and buttons
  • 180-degree swiveling belt clip doubles as media stand
  • Includes shell case and holster

Works with: iPhone SE, iPhone 5S, iPhone 5

