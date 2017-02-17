Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  

Amzer Shell Portfolio Case for 12.9‑inch iPad Pro

Other 12.9‑inch iPad Pro accessories by Amzer
Amzer Shell Portfolio Case Black
Black
Part# A22550
Mnf# 98118
In Stock
Amzer Shell Portfolio Case Tan
Tan
Part# A22553
Mnf# 98119
In Stock
Amzer Shell Portfolio Case for 12.9‑inch iPad Pro

Product Description

E-mailing. Reading. Watching. Googling. With everything your use your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro for, you deserve a case that delivers every time and the Shell Portfolio Case does just that. The folio quickly and easily converts into multiple positions-perfect for FaceTime, video watching and everything you use your iPad for. Elastic strap keeps the folio closed and hidden velcro keeps your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro secure while the vegan leather texture exterior makes your tablet look better than ever! Interior features an elastic hand strap, the strap hugs your hand making your device easier to hold whether youre sitting or standing. Internal side pocket, perfect for storing notes. Internal card holder, perfect for keeping track of business cards or bank cards. Keeps your stylus or pen safely attached to the case so you can access it in an instant. Integrated magnets automatically activate your devices sleep/wake feature.sleeping when closed and waking when opened.prolonging battery life.

Features:

  • This Folio case quickly and conveniently transforms into an easel!
  • Converts into multiple customizable positions, perfect for typing and media viewing and FaceTime.
  • Internal card holder.
  • Cutouts for all buttons and ports makes for easy access and operation.
  • Automatic sleep function, turns off your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro when closed and wakes when open.
  • Features external Stylus/Pen holder.Internal side pocket.
  • Elastic band secures folio shut.
  • Access to all buttons and ports so you can charge and sync without removing case.
  • Convenient internal hand strap for comfy holding.
  • Internal velcro keeps your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro secure.

 

