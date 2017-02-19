Amzer Pudding TPU Case for 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Deal of the Day Sun 19th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!
This Pudding TPU Case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions. Precise cutouts throughout and raised TPU cover your volume and power, for a little extra coverage. The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection. The matte back finish promotes gripability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces while the glossy bumper gives you a sleek, polished look. It’s the perfect case for protecting your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro from scratches, shock, and the elements all while keeping it good as new!
Features:
- Use your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro as normal, but with a tremendous look with this case from AMZER!
- The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection.
- Provides excellent protection for your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro.
- The matte finish promotes grip ability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces.
- This case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions.
- Precisely engineered includes custom cut-outs to fit your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro perfectly.
- Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case.
- Easy installation, just snap on your device without any tools, also very easy to take off, no tools needed.
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
