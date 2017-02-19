Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  

Amzer Pudding TPU Case for 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Other 9.7‑inch iPad Pro accessories by Amzer
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $24.95
Price: $14.87
You Save:  $10.08 (40% Off)
Black
Part# A23724
Mnf# 98442
In Stock
Want it by Tuesday, February 21? Order in the next 30 hours and 36 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Amzer Pudding TPU Case for 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 19th Feb 2017 Only while stocks last!

This Pudding TPU Case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions. Precise cutouts throughout and raised TPU cover your volume and power, for a little extra coverage. The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection. The matte back finish promotes gripability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces while the glossy bumper gives you a sleek, polished look. It’s the perfect case for protecting your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro from scratches, shock, and the elements all while keeping it good as new!

Features:

  • Use your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro as normal, but with a tremendous look with this case from AMZER!
  • The Pudding case delivers everyday wear and tear protection.
  • Provides excellent protection for your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro.
  • The matte finish promotes grip ability and minimizes sliding on flat surfaces.
  • This case is fashioned from multiple thermoacrylics forming a case that is highly elastic and highly resistant to oil, corrosion and abrasions.
  • Precisely engineered includes custom cut-outs to fit your 9.7‑inch iPad Pro perfectly.
  • Plug your charger, cable or headset without removing the case.
  • Easy installation, just snap on your device without any tools, also very easy to take off, no tools needed.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Related Products


Apple 3ft Lightning to USB Cable for 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Just $12.87
Ventev 2A Lightning Car Charger with USB Port for 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Just $18.95
Arkon Stand for Tablets in Kitchen, Desk, & Travel for 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Just $11.95
Gadget Guard TechTonic 2 oz Screen Cleaner Kit for 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Just $8.95		 

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4Score 4
1 total ratings
0% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
100% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

My 9.7‑inch iPad Pro

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thanks for you great service, everything you say is fact and I like that!"
- Rino, CA