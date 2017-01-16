Amzer MFi Certified Sync & Charge Lightning to USB Cable (6 Feet/1.8 Meters)

Want it by Wednesday, January 18? Order in the next 28 hours and 10 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Great for charging your lightning device at the office, at home or while you travel, Amzer's MFi Lightning Cable provides 6ft. of length for optimum management and convenience!

This Mfi certified lightning cable plugs into any USB port, whether it's on your laptop, desktop PC or into a wall or car charger, ensuring a stable and reliable connection. You can use the cable to sync your favorite music, movies and data to and from your computer as well as juice up while it's plugged in.

Features:

Cable length: 6ft/1.8m

USB to Lightning connection

Works with PC's, laptops and USB charging adapters

Sync's media

MFi certified

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Works with: 9.7‑inch iPad Pro, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, 12.9‑inch iPad Pro, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, iPad mini 3, iPad Air 2, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPad mini 2, iPad Air, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPad 4th gen, iPhone 5, iPad mini

