Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  
Phone Selector  (Select Your Phone To Find Compatible Accessories) Close

Amzer MFi Certified Sync & Charge Lightning to USB Cable (6 Feet/1.8 Meters)

Other Apple iPhone accessories by Amzer
Deal of the Day! Only while stocks last!

Time Left: 
List Price: $19.95
Price: $12.00
You Save:  $7.95 (40% Off)
White
Part# A18127
Mnf# 96214
In Stock
Want it by Wednesday, January 18? Order in the next 28 hours and 10 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.
Free & Economy ShippingFast Shipping 60 Day Money-Back
Amzer MFi Certified Sync & Charge Lightning to USB Cable (6 Feet/1.8 Meters)

Product Description

Deal of the Day Mon 16th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!

Great for charging your lightning device at the office, at home or while you travel, Amzer's MFi Lightning Cable provides 6ft. of length for optimum management and convenience!

This Mfi certified lightning cable plugs into any USB port, whether it's on your laptop, desktop PC or into a wall or car charger, ensuring a stable and reliable connection. You can use the cable to sync your favorite music, movies and data to and from your computer as well as juice up while it's plugged in.

Features:

  • Cable length: 6ft/1.8m
  • USB to Lightning connection
  • Works with PC's, laptops and USB charging adapters
  • Sync's media
  • MFi certified

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: 9.7‑inch iPad Pro, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone SE, 12.9‑inch iPad Pro, iPhone 6S Plus, iPhone 6S, iPad mini 3, iPad Air 2, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPad mini 2, iPad Air, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5S, iPad 4th gen, iPhone 5, iPad mini

Related Products


Amzer Stando Universal Stand for 7 - 11 Inch Tablets

Just $29.95
Amzer Dual USB PLATE eXtender Power Wall Charger

Just $17.95
Amzer 10A/50W 4-Port USB Car Charger with Intelligent Rapid Charge Technology

Just $14.95		  

User Ratings & Opinions

Avg. Rating
Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5Score 5
1 total ratings
100% rated Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 Score 5/5 51
0% rated Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 Score 4/5 51
0% rated Score 3/5 Score 3/5 Score 3/5 51
0% rated Score 2/5 Score 2/5 51
0% rated Score 1/5 51
Rate & Review:
Click stars to start reviewing
No written user opinions for this product have been posted yet. Be the first! Start by rating this product using the stars above.

Explore Similar Products

Seidio Lightning USB Cable (2.0m) Seidio Lightning USB Cable (2.0m)
Score 5/5 (1)
$16.95
Seidio Lightning USB Cable (1.0m) Seidio Lightning USB Cable (1.0m)
Score 4/5 (3)
$11.95
mophie 4-inch Memory-Flex USB Lightning Cable mophie 4-inch Memory-Flex USB Lightning Cable
Score 5/5 (1)
$21.95
KODIAK 6.6ft Apple Lightning MFI Charging-Data Cable with Aluminum Housing KODIAK 6.6ft Apple Lightning MFI Charging-Data Cable with Aluminum Housing
Score 5/5 (3)
$18.95
Ventev 6ft Lightning to USB Charging Data Cable Ventev 6ft Lightning to USB Charging Data Cable
Score 5/5 (2)
$18.95
View All USB Cables

Shop by Category

Trending Purchases

Get help, news and reviews for your iPhone through our comprehensive blog and growing community.

Shop by Device

Customer Care

Powered by...


The iMore Store
is part of
Mobile Nations

Shop with Confidence

Expert advice available weekdays 8am-5.30pm ET at (866) 757-7752
Inc 500: Smartphone Experts - 2007 #37 Click to verify BBB accreditation and to see a BBB report.

We gladly accept
Visa, MasterCard, Amex
PayPal Acceptance Mark
Amazon Acceptance Mark
Secured by

Our Customers Say...

"Thank you very much. That is excellent service in a time when customer service is non existent in most companies. I will look forward to doing more business with you in the future"
- Jim, CA