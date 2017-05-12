Amzer Kristal Clear Screen Protector for 12.9‑inch iPad Pro

Want it by Monday, May 15? Order in the next 2 hours and 52 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Fri 12th May 2017 Only while stocks last!

Protect your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro with a high quality Kristal clear screen protector. This screen protector will prevent scratches on your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro screen without sacrificing visibility. The screen protector includes a microfiber cleaning cloth and an installation card to help you apply the screen protector. Features: Bubble-Free Application and dust repelling.



Features:

Heavy duty screen protector!

An ultimate solution to protect your device screen.

It reduces glare, scratches, and smudges and improves clarity.

Compact design for your device.

Once applied to the device does not slide or move.

Dust repelling.



Application:

1. Lay the screen protector on screen and check the fitting of each sides.

2. Clean the screen thoroughly.

3. Apply the Screen Protector on Screen slowly.

4. Peel of the mask when application is completed.

Package Includes:

1 Kristal Clear Screen Protector.

1 Cleaning Cloth.

1 Installation Card.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.