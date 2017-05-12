Shop accessories for other smartphones with one cart:   Android Devices   BlackBerry   iPhone & iPad   Windows Phone  

Amzer Kristal Clear Screen Protector for 12.9‑inch iPad Pro

Amzer Kristal Clear Screen Protector for 12.9‑inch iPad Pro

Product Description

Protect your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro with a high quality Kristal clear screen protector. This screen protector will prevent scratches on your 12.9‑inch iPad Pro screen without sacrificing visibility. The screen protector includes a microfiber cleaning cloth and an installation card to help you apply the screen protector. Features: Bubble-Free Application and dust repelling.

Features:

  • Heavy duty screen protector!
  • An ultimate solution to protect your device screen.
  • It reduces glare, scratches, and smudges and improves clarity.
  • Compact design for your device.
  • Once applied to the device does not slide or move.
  • Dust repelling.


Application:
1. Lay the screen protector on screen and check the fitting of each sides.
2. Clean the screen thoroughly.
3. Apply the Screen Protector on Screen slowly.
4. Peel of the mask when application is completed.

Package Includes:
1 Kristal Clear Screen Protector.
1 Cleaning Cloth.
1 Installation Card.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

