Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7

Other iPhone 7 accessories by Amzer
List Price: $9.95
Price: $4.00
You Save:  $5.95 (60% Off)
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case Black / Black
Black / Black
Part# A25158
Mnf# 200272
In Stock
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case Black / Blue
Black / Blue
Part# A25159
Mnf# 200303
In Stock
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case Black / Red
Black / Red
Part# A25160
Mnf# 200268
In Stock
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case Black / Purple
Black / Purple
Part# A25161
Mnf# 200270
In Stock
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case Black / Hot Pink
Black / Hot Pink
Part# A25162
Mnf# 200269
In Stock
Amzer Dual Layer Hybrid KickStand Case for iPhone 7

Product Description

The AMZER Dual Layer Hybrid Case with Kickstand provides optimal protection for your iPhone 7. This must-have features not one, but two layers of advanced hybrid protection! Layer 1 is a durable silicone cover that is a perfect fit over your iPhone 7. Layer 2 is an impact resistant hard shell that easily wraps around the silicone layer. All ports are easily accessible for instant operation and all buttons are covered by raised silicone. The heavy-duty hard case features a kick-stand for convenient placement on a desk or table for media viewing or video calls. The hybrid case features a rugged design for advanced protection for your active lifestyle!

Features:
  • Rugged design for your active lifestyle.
  • Buttons protected by raised silicone.
  • Bezel around screen means its a lay flat design, your iPhone 7 screen wont touch tabletop when placed screen down.
  • Durable dual layer protection.
  • Inner silicone layer and rubberised polycarbonate outer layer.
  • Collapsible built-in stand for convenient horizontal or vertical media viewing.
  • Rubberised silicone material works as added grip support.
  • Stand doubles as a handy finger hold to prevent accidental drops while talking.

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

