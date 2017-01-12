Amzer CRUSTA Rugged Case/Holster with Tempered Glass for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Deal of the Day Thu 12th Jan 2017 Only while stocks last!
The AMZER Crusta is a first of its kind, multilayered iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 case, consisting of four functional layers made of high quality material.
Crusta is not only great for protecting your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6, but also for adding the overtone of style and color to your device. Included with the case is a tempered glass screen protector as well as a 360-degree holster, making it an all-around dream case for shielding against damage.
The Crusta is your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6's protective companion for daily rumble and tumbles, providing unmatched tri-functional protection without compromising on style or functionality!
Tempered Glass Screen Protector
- Beveled 3D edges
- High grade scratch and impact protection
- Optically clear adhesive (OCA) for HD clarity
- 8H rating
Embedded Tempered Glass Hard Shell Case
- Only 1.1mm thick
- High quality polycarbonate
- Anti-fingerprint coating
- Ergonomic slots
- Anti-splinter film
Textured Finish TPR Ring
- Impact resistant, thermoplastic rubber material
- Nano air cushion technology
- Provides superior grip
- Precisely cut port plugs to keep out debris
360-degree Belt Clip Holster
- 360-degree rotating clip
- Works facing in or out
- Durable and secure clip
Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.
Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.
Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6