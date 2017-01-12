Amzer CRUSTA Rugged Case/Holster with Tempered Glass for iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

Want it by Friday, January 13? Order in the next 5 hours and 37 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

The AMZER Crusta is a first of its kind, multilayered iPhone 6S or iPhone 6 case, consisting of four functional layers made of high quality material.

Crusta is not only great for protecting your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6, but also for adding the overtone of style and color to your device. Included with the case is a tempered glass screen protector as well as a 360-degree holster, making it an all-around dream case for shielding against damage.

The Crusta is your iPhone 6S or iPhone 6's protective companion for daily rumble and tumbles, providing unmatched tri-functional protection without compromising on style or functionality!

Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Beveled 3D edges

High grade scratch and impact protection

Optically clear adhesive (OCA) for HD clarity

8H rating

Embedded Tempered Glass Hard Shell Case

Only 1.1mm thick

High quality polycarbonate

Anti-fingerprint coating

Ergonomic slots

Anti-splinter film

Textured Finish TPR Ring

Impact resistant, thermoplastic rubber material

Nano air cushion technology

Provides superior grip

Precisely cut port plugs to keep out debris

360-degree Belt Clip Holster

360-degree rotating clip

Works facing in or out

Durable and secure clip

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.

Works with: iPhone 6S, iPhone 6

