Want it by Tuesday, May 2? Order in the next 32 hours and 56 minutes & upgrade to Next Day Shipping.

Product Description

Deal of the Day Sun 30th Apr 2017 Only while stocks last!

This fantastic AMZER 3.5 mm Audio Cable connects portable audio equipment with mini-stereo jacks, including portable CD players, MP3 players, CD sound cards, and multimedia speakers. Simply plug in any 3.5 mm adapter/jack from your preferred headphones and enjoy high quality sound. Please note that this adapter only works with standard headphones. It does not support headphones with a remote control to control your music or answer calls.

Features:

This premium 3.5 mm mini-stereo cable is perfect for expanding the functionality of your audio system.

Compatible with all devices featuring 3.5 mm jacks.

Shielded design minimizes interference and signal loss over extended runs.

Optimal signal transfer for superior sound.

This non-slip grip makes connecting your components easy and ergonomically comfortable.

Easily connect a speaker system or microphone with the premium stereo audio cables.

Plug and play offers easy installation of components without time-consuming installations.

Moulded plugs ensure secure connections between components and offer extended durability.

Specifications:

Type: Audio Cable.

Model: 3.5 Male to 3.5 Male.

Connector: 3.5 mm.

Cable length 6ft

Please Note: Product images, including color, may differ from actual product appearance.

Promotional Pricing: Coupons are not eligible for this product today.